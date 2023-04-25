Remember everything.
Organize nothing.

All your notes bookmarks inspiration articles and images in one single, private place.

Mymind Walkthrough
iPhone Mockup

OUR MANIFESTO

In a time when every company has a bid on our data, when we exchange our privacy for information, when every move we make is influenced by how others will perceive it, we have little space to call our own.

Our minds have been taken captive –

by social approval systems, by newsfeeds and timelines, by advertisements and corporate agendas. Our information is scattered across platforms, bound by terms and conditions.

What should have never been lost is now yours again. We promise:

  • social features
  • vanity metrics
  • tracking
  • social pressure
  • collaboration
  • ads
newmymind_type

The first and only extension
for your real mind.

The first and only extension
for your real mind.

The first and only extension
for your real mind.

The first and only extension for your real mind.

The first and only extension for your real mind.

One place for everything you care about.
No need to file it, label or even tag it. It’s all
magically organized and visualized for you.

One place for everything you care about. 
You don’t need to file it, label or even tag it. It’s all
magically organized and visualized for you.

One place for everything you care about.
You don’t need to file it, label or even tag it. It’s all
magically organized and visualized for you.

One place for everything you care about.
You don’t need to organize it, label or even tag it. It’s all magically organized and visualized for you.

One place for everything you care about. You don’t need to file it, label or even tag it. It’s all magically organized and visualized for you.

button-iconSEE THE MAGIC OF SMART BOOKMARKING

IT JUST WORKS

IT JUST WORKS

IT JUST WORKS

Just save it. Artificial
IntelligenceAtakes
care of the rest.

Just save it. Artificial
IntelligenceAtakes
care of the rest.

Just save it. Artificial
IntelligenceAtakes
care of the rest.

Just save it. Artificial
IntelligenceAtakes
care of the rest.

Just save it. Artificial
IntelligenceAtakes
care of the rest.

Save anything with a click and stay in the flow.
mymind understands what it is and remembers
the important details, so you don't have to.

Save anything with a click and stay in the flow.
mymind understands what it is and remembers
the important details, so you don't have to.

Save anything with a click and stay in the flow. mymind understands what it is and remembers the important details, so you don't have to.

NO WASTED TIME OR ENERGY

NO WASTED TIME OR ENERGY

Folders are dead. This is your personal search engine.

Folders are dead. This is your personal search engine.

Folders are dead. This is your personal search engine.

Folders are dead. This is your personal search engine.

Folders are dead. This is your personal search engine.

Search by color, keyword, brand, date – whatever
you think of first. Associative search & visual cues work
with your brain to find it instantly.

Search by color, keyword, brand, date – whatever you think of first. Associative search & visual cues work with your brain to find it instantly.

Search by color, keyword, brand, date – whatever you think of first. Associative search & visual cues work with your brain to find it instantly.

button-iconWATCH THE VIDEO

YOUR PRIVATE OASIS

YOUR PRIVATE OASIS

A treasure trove of ideas,
inspiration & references

A treasure trove of ideas,
inspiration & references

A treasure trove of ideas,
inspiration & references

A treasure trove of ideas,
inspiration & references

A treasure trove of ideas, inspiration & references

features-frictionless-notetaking (1)

Frictionless notetaking

Ideas no longer slip away. Take quick notes on the go and enter Focus Mode to expand on them later. Clean and simple.

Ideas no longer slip away. Take quick notes on the go and enter Focus Mode to expand on them later. Clean and simple.

Ideas no longer slip away. Take quick notes on the go and enter Focus Mode to expand on them later. Clean and simple.

Ideas no longer slip away. Take quick notes on the go and enter Focus Mode to expand on them later. Clean and simple.

Ideas no longer slip away. Take quick notes on the go and enter Focus Mode to expand on them later. Clean and simple.

features-smart-bookmarking

Smart Bookmarking

No URL is treated the same. Your new mind knows if
an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe.
Every link is saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. Every link is saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. Every link is saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. Every link is saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. Every link is saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

features-read-without-distractions

Read without distractions

Save entire articles to your mind to read without
clutter, ads or annoying pop-ups. mymind strips
out the excess so you can focus.

Save entire articles to your mind to read without clutter, ads or annoying pop-ups. mymind strips out the excess so you can focus.

Save entire articles to your mind to read without clutter, ads or annoying pop-ups. mymind strips out the excess so you can focus.

Save entire articles to your mind to read without clutter, ads or annoying pop ups. mymind strips out the excess so you can focus.

Save entire articles to your mind to read without clutter, ads or annoying pop-ups. mymind strips out the excess so you can focus.

features-instant-collections

Instant collections

Create Smart Spaces that auto-sort
what you save, on your terms. Your mind automatically knows where it goes.

Create Smart Spaces that auto-sort what you save, on your terms. Your mind automatically knows where it goes.

Create Smart Spaces that auto-sort what you save, on your terms. Your mind automatically knows where it goes.

Create Smart Spaces that auto-sort what you save, on your terms. Your mind automatically knows where it goes.

Create Smart Spaces that auto-sort what you save, on your terms. Your mind automatically knows where it goes.

Your new reading app

Read entire articles within your mind without
clutter, ads or annoying pop-ups. Your mind
strips out the excess so you can focus.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe.
It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.

mymind-review-001
mymind-review-002
mymind-review-003

Trusted by thinkers
& doers everywhere.

Trusted by thinkers
& doers everywhere.

Trusted by thinkers
& doers everywhere.

Trusted by thinkers
& doers everywhere.

Trusted by thinkers
& doers everywhere.

mymind-review-004
mymind-review-005

USE CASES

For visual minds of all kinds.

For visual minds of all kinds.

For visual minds of all kinds.

For visual minds of all kinds.

For visual minds
of all kinds.

  • Marketers
  • Designers
  • Writers
  • Researchers
  • Developers
  • Everyone

Designers

MADE FOR MARKETERS

Save and find quotes & highlights
that inspire you.

MADE FOR DESIGNERS

Create instant, boundless
visual moodboards.

MADE FOR WRITERS

Write without
distractions.

MADE FOR RESEARCHERS

Collect all your research &
references in one place.

MADE FOR DEVELOPERS

Your private
resource & reference hub.

MADE FOR EVERYONE

A place for everything
you want to remember.

statement_mymind_guy

We're trying something different with mymind. It’s a refreshing approach to
remembering the things you care about.
One place for everything.

We put privacy first.

We love beautiful, simple design
that considers and respects how you
naturally think and work.

We’d rather you spend less time
managing your life, and more time
doing what makes you happy.

We're trying something different with mymind. It’s a refreshing approach to
remembering the things you care about.
One place for everything.

We put privacy first.

We love beautiful, simple design
that considers and respects how you
naturally think and work.

We’d rather you spend less time
managing your life, and more time
doing what makes you happy.

We're trying something different with mymind. It’s a refreshing approach to
remembering the things you care about.
One place for everything.

We put privacy first.

We love beautiful, simple design
that considers and respects how you
naturally think and work.

We’d rather you spend less time
managing your life, and more time
doing what makes you happy.

We're trying something different with mymind. It’s a refreshing approach to remembering the things you care about. One place for everything.

We put privacy first.

We love beautiful, simple design that considers and respects how you naturally think and work.

We’d rather you spend less time managing your life, and more time doing what makes you happy.

We're trying something different with mymind. It’s a refreshing approach to remembering the things you care about. One place for everything.

We put privacy first.

We love beautiful, simple design that considers and respects how you naturally think and work.

We’d rather you spend less time managing your life, and more time doing what makes you happy.

START FREE TRIAL

© mymind, Inc. 2023

© mymind, Inc. 2023

© mymind, Inc. 2023

© mymind, Inc. 2023

© mymind, Inc. 2023

Made with love from the PNW and New York City.

Made with love from the PNW and New York City.

Made with love from the PNW and New York City.

Made with love from the PNW and New York City.

Made with love from the PNW
and New York City.

Back to top Arrow