Remember everything.
OUR MANIFESTO
In a time when every company has a bid on our data, when we exchange our privacy for information, when every move we make is influenced by how others will perceive it, we have little space to call our own.
Our minds have been taken captive –
by social approval systems, by newsfeeds and timelines, by advertisements and corporate agendas. Our information is scattered across platforms, bound by terms and conditions.
What should have never been lost is now yours again. We promise:
The first and only extension
The first and only extension for your real mind.
One place for everything you care about.
No need to file it, label or even tag it. It’s all
magically organized and visualized for you.
One place for everything you care about. You don’t need to file it, label or even tag it. It’s all magically organized and visualized for you.
IT JUST WORKS
Save anything with a click and stay in the flow.
mymind understands what it is and remembers
the important details, so you don't have to.
Save anything with a click and stay in the flow. mymind understands what it is and remembers the important details, so you don't have to.
NO WASTED TIME OR ENERGY
Folders are dead. This is your personal search engine.
Search by color, keyword, brand, date – whatever
you think of first. Associative search & visual cues work
with your brain to find it instantly.
Search by color, keyword, brand, date – whatever you think of first. Associative search & visual cues work with your brain to find it instantly.
YOUR PRIVATE OASIS
A treasure trove of ideas,
inspiration & references
Your new reading app
Read entire articles within your mind without
clutter, ads or annoying pop-ups. Your mind
strips out the excess so you can focus.
No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.
No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.
No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe.
It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.
No URL is treated the same way. Your new mind knows if an item is an article, a product, a book or even a recipe. It will be saved in a beautiful way that makes sense.
Trusted by thinkers
& doers everywhere.
USE CASES
For visual minds of all kinds.
MADE FOR MARKETERS
Save and find quotes & highlights
that inspire you.
MADE FOR DESIGNERS
Create instant, boundless
visual moodboards.
MADE FOR WRITERS
Write without
distractions.
MADE FOR RESEARCHERS
Collect all your research &
references in one place.
MADE FOR DEVELOPERS
Your private
resource & reference hub.
MADE FOR EVERYONE
A place for everything
you want to remember.
We're trying something different with mymind. It’s a refreshing approach to remembering the things you care about. One place for everything.
We put privacy first.
We love beautiful, simple design that considers and respects how you naturally think and work.
We’d rather you spend less time managing your life, and more time doing what makes you happy.
